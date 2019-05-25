The Oasis of Killeen, through its Nubia National Diabetes Initiative team will conduct its annual Diabetes Walk on Saturday at Lions Club Park and Bike Trail, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:30 a.m.. The proceeds benefit the American Diabetes Association.
Point of contacts for this event are Ernest Caffie: 254-813-0120; Jena White: 254-319-5867; George Love 254-289-0528; and Sharon Winslow at 254-338-6225.
