The Killeen area dodged several icy, spherical bullets Wednesday night, but how safe are residents from potentially catastrophic weather?
Despite warnings and favorable conditions, the hail didn’t fall in the Killeen-Fort Hood area overnight Wednesday. The nearest reported hail was about 100 miles west of Killeen, in the Brady area, where golf ball-sized hail was confirmed, said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Egg-sized hail was also reported northwest of Fort Worth, he said.
“It looks like Bell and Coryell (counties) missed out on the worst of it,” Huckaby said.
Weather Patterns
Peak season for severe weather in Texas tends to be between March and June, according to NWS, but the weather service’s data in the past 50 years indicates a tornado has occurred across the calendar in every Texas county.
“We’re currently above normal rainfall, but it doesn’t indicate whether or not we’ll have more severe weather,” said Bianca Villanueva, NWS meteorologist. “Several factors go into that.”
The fact that Texas gets moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and its close proximity to upper-level systems makes for higher-than-average probability for severe weather, Villanueva said.
“Our source of winds, moisture and instability make for the severe weather,” Villanueva said.
Texas also is notorious for hail damage, says one insurance company.
According to State Farm, Texas in 2018 came in as the No. 2 state in the country with 45,304 hail claims with an average cost of $9,650 per claim. The net paid amount for Texas alone by State Farm was more than $437 million.
“Hail often occurs during severe weather patterns, such as strong thunderstorms, causing billions of dollars in damage to buildings, vehicles, and crops each year,” said Gina Wilken, State Farm spokeswoman, in an email.
Personal Safety
Tips from the Federal Emergency Management Agency recommend being stationary until hail passes. In an automobile, it is recommended to stop driving and seek a safe place close-by, like inside a garage or under a service station awning as soon as possible, completely off the highway.
In advance of hail, residents are advised to take steps to move cars, boats, RVs, lawn and patio furniture into a covered area.
The Killeen area Wednesday also averted high winds that the overnight storm system brought. While Waco reported 60 mph wind gusts and a few downed trees, the highest recorded wind speed in Killeen Wednesday night was 40 mph, recorded at Skylark Field at 11:28 p.m., Huckaby said.
No damage from the storm was reported in Bell and Coryell counties, according to the National Weather Service, but electricity delivery company Oncor reported Thursday morning about 10 power outages in the Copperas Cove area, affecting about 120 customers. Oncor also reported 11 outages in Killeen and Harker Heights, affecting about 100 customers.
In the event of a power outage, the Department of Homeland Security website recommends keeping freezers and refrigerators closed to preserve food. If residents use generators or gas stoves, they must only be used outdoors and away from windows to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
In order to designate a safe-room, according to NWS, it is recommended residents occupy the interior-most room in the event of severe weather. Flashlights, water and other necessities are recommended to be stored in the safe rooms.
Residents should be concerned with finding a sturdy building to take shelter in during severe weather, especially those who live in mobile homes, according to Villanueva.
Property Protection
Appliances and electronics should be unplugged to avoid damage from electrical surges. Moreover, residents should take note of needed that rely on electricity. A plan for batteries and other alternatives to meet needs in power outages should be in place.
When building or remodeling, consider impact-resistant roofing to reduce hail damage to homes, according to Wilken with State Farm. Insurance premium discounts may be available to homeowners who opt for this kind of roofing.
Protecting vehicles outside in severe weather is an issue for many Killeen residents without covered parking.
NWS recommends finding temporary shelter for vehicles during hail storms, occupying them until a storm wears down, such as mall parking garages.
If no covered parking is available, something over vehicles is better than nothing, experts say.
Car covers are available from a number of vendors, but merely blankets taped down can reduce impact to some degree, according to NWS.
