The National Weather Service is looking at a mostly dry week in the Killeen area. There are low rain chances Sunday night before moving into what looks to be a calm week, according to NWS meteorologist Bianca Villanueva. The high today is expected to be 80 degrees with a low tonight of 60. The rest of the week will see high temperatures in the mid-70s and low temperatures between 50 and 60 degrees, Villanueva said. There will be a small chance of rain with nothing severe on Thursday and Friday night at 20 percent and 40 percent respectively.
Both Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake were at normal elevations Saturday.
