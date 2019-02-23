The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.09 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 15 cents more than this day last week and 14 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
In Killeen, AAFES at 4250 Clear Creek Road sold the cheapest gas at $1.99 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday afternoon. Exxon at 104 W. Elms Road sold gas for $2.05, and Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1380 Lowes Boulevard sold gas for $2.07.
In Harker Heights on Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $1.95 a gallon. Both Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive sold gas for $1.98 and Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 sold gas for $2.09.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 sold the cheapest gas for $2.08 a gallon. Both Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 and 501 N. 1st St. sold gas for $2.09.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.12 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 14 cents more than this day last week and is 14 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.40 while drivers in Beaumont, Tyler and Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.07 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.38, which is 10 cents more than this day last week and 14 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Drivers across the U.S. are seeing more expensive gas prices as a result of ongoing refinery problems coupled with crude oil prices hitting their highest level so far this year as global crude inventories tighten. The last time the Texas statewide gas price average jumped more than 14 cents in one week was August 2017. The average increased by 23 cents, week-to-week, after Hurricane Harvey made landfall.
“Prices at the pump are spiking as global crude inventories tighten and crude oil prices are hitting their highest level so far this year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson.
“Inventories are likely to continue to tighten and keep gas prices higher through the end of the month.”
Three South and Southeast states (Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas) have seen gas prices increase by at least a dime on the week and also land on the top 10 list with this week’s largest increases in the country.
