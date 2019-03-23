The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.30 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 8 cents more than this day last week and 1 cent more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, AAFES at 4250 Clear Creek Road sold the cheapest gas at $2.20 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday afternoon. Both Walmart Neighborhood Markets at 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop and CEFCO at 4803 West Trimmier Road sold gas at $2.23 a gallon.
Harker Heights prices
In Harker Heights on Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 all sold the cheapest gas for $2.23 a gallon.
Copperas Cove prices
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S.190 sold the cheapest gas at $2.24 a gallon. Both Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 and Stripes at 1262 U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.25.
State prices
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.38 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is 9 cents more than this day last week and is 3 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.56 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.25 per gallon.
National prices
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.59, which is seven cents more than this day last week and two cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Since early February, gasoline demand has been steadily increasing while stocks have been gradually decreasing causing more expensive pump prices across the country. The average price in Texas has increased by 26 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the last month.
“As the weather warms more people are driving which is causing an increase in demand for retail gasoline and at the same time supplies are shrinking as refineries go offline to prepare for the manufacture of summer-blend gasoline,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “With spring refinery maintenance season getting underway, drivers can expect retail gasoline prices to continue to rise.”
Texas is among the top 10 states to see the largest weekly increase across the country. With a nine cent per gallon increase on the week, Texas came in 7th place on the list. Kentucky had the largest jump in the U.S. with a 16 cent weekly increase.
