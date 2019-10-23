Bethel Primitive Baptist Church

The former Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, at 400 S. Gray St., is seen Monday afternoon. The historic building was brought to Killeen from Palo Alto after the arrival of the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway Company in 1882.

 Eric J. Shelton

The Killeen Area Heritage Association will host a town hall Friday with local and state representatives discussing the preservation of local history.

State Rep. Brad Buckley, Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson and Killeen City Councilman Butch Menking will be holding a panel on the role of government in protecting and preserving local history.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.