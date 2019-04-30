A corridor stretching from Killeen north to the Red River is expected to see some pretty heavy rains Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The entire region is expected to see heavy rains, but the possibility of additional severe weather such as tornadoes is very low, according to meteorologist Bianca Villanueva. Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday evening by 8 p.m. and a south- southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph, is expected.
“High winds could be a threat, but we’re more concerned about the heavy rains,” Villanueva said. “People need to stay weather aware and have a plan if anything happens.”
Rain will continue through Saturday, with chances of rain at 60% for both Thursday and Friday and falling to a 40% chance on Saturday, she said.
Temperatures through Saturday are expected to have highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
