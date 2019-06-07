The third annual run/walk for the homeless takes place Saturday at the Killeen Community Center hike and bike trails, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The race hopes to bring awareness to homelessness in the Central Texas area, according to organizers.
Those who wish to participate can still register between 7 and 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
The cost of registration is $25.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. and finish around noon.
The event is an annual fundraiser for Refuge Corporation, a nonprofit that operates food pantry and homeless programs in Killeen and Copperas Cove.
