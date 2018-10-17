Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are both listed as 100 percent full after steady rainfall over the past several days, according to the Texas Water Development Board.
Belton Lake, currently at 596.4 feet above sea level, is considered full by the Texas Water Development Board and the Army Corps of Engineers when water levels reach 594 feet.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake, currently at 622.3 feet above sea level, is considered full at 622 feet.
Water level in both lakes rose more than six feet since Monday. The lakes had not been full since the summer of 2017.
Light rainfall continued this morning in the Killeen area, and rain is expected to continue with a 70 percent chance forecast today before dropping to a 20 percent chance this evening. That 20 percent chance will then rise to 50 percent overnight before hitting 80 percent Thursday.
"The Killeen area has seen about 5 inches of rain since Monday, and is expected to receive another 1 to 2 inches through Saturday," meteorologist Jennifer Dunn with the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth said. "We aren't forecasting any heavy rain threat or thunderstorms, it is really just going to be rain through Saturday."
Rain chances will again be 70 percent on Friday before falling to 40 percent Saturday. On Sunday, the clouds will finally make way to let some sunshine through, according to the forecast.
Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 52 today and a low of 51 tonight. Thursday will see a high of 60 and a low of 62. Friday will also see slightly higher temperatures, with a high of 59 and a low of 56.
