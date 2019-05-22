In honor of Memorial Day on Monday, several public events are planned for the area. Here is a look at events and closures:
Saturday
From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Killeen there will be a flag-laying ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11463 State Highway 195. The event is open to the public. Flags will be placed at every grave and columbarium.
A Memorial Day parade will be held at 9 a.m. in Harker Heights. The parade route is on Farm-to-Market Road 2410 (Knight’s Way) from Wildewood Drive to City Hall at 305 Millers Crossing. Following the parade, at approximately 10 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the Veterans Monument in front of City Hall. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the Harker Heights Recreation Center at 307 Millers Crossing.
Monday
A Memorial Day ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killeen. Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, commander of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, will be the guest speaker. All area veterans organizations will be on hand to present their colors and lay a wreath. For more ceremony information, contact Guadalupe Lopez at 254-702-0465.
Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. at 202 S. Fourth St. in Copperas Cove. All veterans organizations are invited to present a wreath during the ceremony. If you would like to be added to presentation list, please call Jonathan Haywood at 254-681-8025 or email haywood.veteranshelpingveterans@yahoo.com. The public is invited, and lunch will be served following the ceremony.
Area Closures
Killeen
City of Killeen offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Emergency services and garbage collection will operate without interruption. The Transfer Station and Recycle Center will be closed.
The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Long Branch Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All Killeen city offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday.
Copperas Cove
In observance of Memorial Day, all city facilities will be closed Monday including the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection schedule will be:
Monday: No trash pickup.
Tuesday: Areas 1 and 2.
Wednesday: Areas 3 and 4.
Thursday: Areas 5 and 6.
Friday: Areas 7 and 8.
Trash at businesses will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
Harker Heights
City Hall will be closed today for Memorial Day. Normal hours will resume Tuesday. Trash services for the week of Memorial Day will run on the normal schedule. Monday routes will run on Monday, Tuesday routes will run on Tuesday, etc.
Nolanville
City Hall will be closed for Memorial Day. Normal hours will resume Tuesday.
Lampasas
City offices, the Lampasas Public Library and the Citizen Collection Center will be closed Monday in honor of Memorial Day. Trash pick up will be the next business day following the holiday.
Gatesville
City offices are closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Trash and recycling services will run without interruption.
