Seven granddaughters.
That’s the reason one woman attended the Texas Save Our Youth educational forum about human trafficking at the Killeen Community Center on Thursday evening.
“It’s important for people to become educated about this because too many people think it doesn’t happen here,” said Becky Garth of Temple. “But there isn’t a town anywhere where children don’t experience trafficking or abuse, and there’s not one child who has not been vulnerable at some time or another.”
Garth is a member of the Central Texas Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking (DMST) Roundtable, which partners with other nonprofits to provide training about human trafficking.
She said that Killeen and Temple are hot spots for trafficking because of their close proximity to several interstates and large cities like Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
Garth said she learned about the issue years ago.
“I was terribly shocked about the volume of trafficking that’s going on, especially with minors,” she said. “I truly believe that if there wasn’t demand then there wouldn’t be supply, so it’s important that people are never considered property.”
Around 60 people attended the first forum held by Texas Save our Youth, or TSOY, during which Assistant Attorney General Tom Smith, former court operations officer Nicola J. James, and Killeen Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble spoke and answered questions from residents.
Several Killeen city council members and mayors from Killeen and Harker Heights were also in attendance.
Kimble told the crowd that a partnership between the Killeen Police Department and Bell County Sheriff’s Department to battle trafficking is in its early stages.
“The sheriff and I spoke last week and we agreed to double our efforts,” Kimble said. “We’re in the beginning stages of working together and combining our resources.”
Kimble told the Herald that sex trafficking is an issue in Killeen, where just over three weeks ago sheriffs and police rescued nine women from captivity in a city motel.
“Trying to get victims to outcry and get help also is difficult because of the nature of the crime,” he said. “In the early stages, a victim might not even know they’re being groomed. It’s a hard crime to prosecute and also difficult to get hard numbers (on the number of victims).”
‘Modern-day slavery’
The keynote speaker, Smith, told the crowd about the attorney general’s office’s Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime Unit, which finds and prosecutes trafficking cases.
“It’s the number one issue for the office,” he said. “Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. The sad news is that it’s here, everywhere, all around us, and victims can be different ages, male or female, and crossing economic lines. It’s not just in metro areas.”
Smith, like Kimble, said that human trafficking cases present challenges.
“Our phones can be trafficking tools,” he said. “It occurs constantly and quickly, making it harder to spot.” People are shuffled from town to town and state to state.
He said that reintegrating survivors is another challenge. “It’s extreme trauma these victims go through,” Smith said.
Another speaker spoke passionately about the topic.
“We can’t sugarcoat it and we can’t be blind to what’s going on,” James said. “If you see something, say something. It’s not, ‘snitches get stitches’ anymore because you might just save someone’s life.”
Smith suggested that people watch the “Be the One” video on the Texas Attorney General’s website.
The Department of Homeland Security has more information about human trafficking, including indicators and how to get help.
To report ANY suspected human trafficking, people can call 1-866-347-2423 and to get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, call 1-88-373-788 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).
