After heavy rainfalls in the past 24 hours, Killeen-area residents can expect the downpours to ease up for the rest of the week.
Rain chances are significantly reduced after 4 p.m. today. Thursday, there is just a 20 percent chance of rain all day.
Fort Hood was hit with 1.2 inches of rain since Tuesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez. Skylark Field and the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport registered .8 inches of rainfall, while the Temple airport saw 1.78 inches of rain, and Stillhouse Hollow Dam got 1.81 inches. The Belton Lake Dam got 1.67 inches, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
A flash flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the greater Killeen area until tonight.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day today, and some storms could produce heavy rain, according to the NWS.
Hail is expected in North Texas, but isn’t likely in the Killeen area, NWS meteorologist Matt Stalley said.
“It is possible, but the chances are quite a bit lower than areas off to your north and west,” he said.
The weather is expected to take a turn for the better Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with a low in the 50s and a high of 77 with a calm wind around 5 mph.
That won’t change Friday, as a high of 72, low of 50 and north winds from 5 to 10 mph are expected.
On Saturday, it will be sunny with a high temperature of 78 degrees. Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with a high approaching 80 degrees and a low around 60.
