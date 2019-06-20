The summer solstice will be upon us June 21, and as the longest day of the year, that means even more time to check out events happening in the area. From free live music, pride events, and movies in the pool, there are plenty of happenings to keep you busy this week.
Festivals, Events
The Sunset Soundz event will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 21 at Sam Adam’s Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. A DJ will play at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music from acoustic duo DJ & Brandy at 7:30 p.m. Patton Pool will also be open during this free event.
Motomania II, a wrestling and bike night, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. June 21 at Killeen Power Sports, 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Delta Phi Chi Military Sorority, Inc. is hosting its second annual PTSD Awareness 5K Walk from 7 a.m. to noon June 22 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Registration is $20 per person and includes a t-shirt and chance of giveaways.
The Lazy Days of Summer Resilience Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22 at the Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier & Family Readiness Center, 18000 Battalion Avenue, Fort Hood. This event is free and open to all ages.
The Star Group- Veterans Helping Veterans- is hosting it eleventh annual Independence Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Food, drinks, food, and entertainment will be at this free event.
The Central Texas Pride event will be from noon to 6 p.m. June 22 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. A drag queen/king show from 2 to 4:30 p.m., live music, art, food and more will be at this free event. For more information contact centraltexaspride2019@gmail.com.
The Killeen Family Aquatics Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop is hosting a Movie in the Pool event with a showing of “Jaws” from 7 to 10 p.m. June 22. This event is for ages 17 and up only; residents are $7 each, and non-residents are $8.
Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys linebacker, will be hosting a meet and greet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 24 at Clear Creek Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. The first 150 shoppers will receive an autograph.
Family Fun
A free family carnival will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 21 at Grace Bible Church, 1203 Winkler Ave., Killeen.
The Creature Teacher, a live-animal show hosted by Belinda Henry, will be at 9:30 and again at 11 a.m. June 26 at the Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail.
The Hey Lollies Puppet Show will be from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. June 27 at the third floor McLane Room in the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Recommended for grades K-5, but open to all.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Great Books Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 24 at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. This month’s discussion will be over Flannery O’Connor’s “The Displaced Person.”
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Mandy Rowden from 7 to 9 p.m. June 21 and Lexxi Garza from 8 to 10 p.m. June 22. Barrow also hosts a summer lecture series every Sunday afternoon, where a different guest will share their expert information over a pint or two. This Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m., songwriter Steve Brooks will deliver a lecture on “Songwriting as a Spiritual Practice.”
The Billy Holt Band will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 21 at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road, as part of the Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series hosted by Baylor Scott & White. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to this event.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Craig Howell with Somewhere in Texas from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 21. Cover: $10. The seven-piece-band 35 South will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 22. Cover: $10.The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Steve Hamende from 7 to 11 p.m. June 21 and music by Britton Pyeatt from 8 p.m. to midnight June 22. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Cody Canada and the Departed with the Will Janke Band will perform from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. June 21 at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple. Cover: $15.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is every Saturday until Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans will be selling their goods.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
Killeen ISD students will perform their summer musical, “Aladdin Jr.,” at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. June 25 and 26 at Shoemaker High School, 3302 S. Clear Creek Road. Tickets are $15 for an all shows pass, $5 per single adult, $3 per single child, kids three and under are free.
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Space X: Now This is Rocket Science” on display until the fall. The exhibit features a rocket model, information on the solar system, and the history of rocket development and testing in nearby McGregor. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.The Everyone is an Artist event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22. A story time reading of “The Legend of the Indian Paintbrush” will occur every 30 minutes, followed by an opportunity to create a watercolor and salt sunset painting. This event is free and open to all ages. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Variety Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. June 22 with music by Kristy Watson for $7 per person. In the Mood hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, will host music by DJ Sauce from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 21 and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 22. No cover charge. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting Tejano Saturday with music by DJ Suavesito from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 22. Cover is $5; ladies are free before 11 p.m. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com.
