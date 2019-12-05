KZ Frazier Drama and Premiere Music will present “A Christmas HipHopera” this Sunday featuring students from area school districts. Two performances will be held at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. 4th Street in Killeen. The first is 2:30 p.m. and the second show is at 5:30 p.m.
Based on an adaptation of “Annie,” the show is the story of Annalisa, aka Annie, who is looking for a forever family as Christmas approaches. Annie arrives at the Crabtree Home for Orphans but believes there is a family out there for her only they just don’t know where to find her. Annie’s Christmas wish is to find her forever home despite Ms. Crabtree who thinks Annie is trouble and foolish for thinking anyone cares about her. It is a musical journey through Christmas cheer as hip hop meets opera, ballet, lyrical dance, rap and violin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.