The energy was palpable at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Sunday as area residents came out in droves for the Killeen Metaphysical Fair, which offers spiritual healing services to attendees.

"We actually had more than 180 people attend the event today," fair manager Allison Kelley said. "A large group came through around 2 p.m."

