Dennis Baldwin, Killeen’s assistant city manager and former police chief, will retire from his post in January after 35 years with the city, he told the Herald on Tuesday.
After serving as assistant city manager under City Manager Ron Olson since February 2017, Baldwin submitted his intent to retire letter to Olson on Oct. 1, thanking him for his leadership.
“Your leadership and patience has created an environment that allowed me to gain a great deal of knowledge in City Management,” Baldwin wrote. “Please know that I will keep you, this community, and the City of Killeen in my thoughts and prayers.”
Baldwin initially took the position as part of a transition of power to Olson with an initial term of a few months. Baldwin applied for the village administrator role in Salado in March 2017, but withdrew and Killeen officials kept him on, then continued funding for his position in the next budget.
Between being police chief and assistant city manager, Baldwin served as interim city manager for four months before Olson’s hiring. He was appointed to the role by the Killeen City Council after former assistant manager Ann Farris’ demotion from the position in October 2016.
Immediately after his appointment to the interim role, Baldwin proposed a number of police organizational changes that he said would save money and increase operational efficiency as the city was pulling itself out of a proposed $8 million shortfall in July 2016.
In an email to the Herald on Oct. 31, 2016, Baldwin proposed three major changes that altered the face of the department in north Killeen almost overnight and drew outcries from residents of the area. Those changes were:
Reassigned all uniformed personnel at the North Precinct to the patrol division stationed at police headquarters at 3304 Community Blvd., 6.6 miles to the south, away from the center of the city.
This move included reassigning five officers and a sergeant from the department’s K-9 unit, seven officers from the traffic unit, and vacant positions from the North Precinct Uniformed Services Unit.
Moved the records function at the former North Precinct to the records section at headquarters “to reduce redundancy, overtime, and staffing requirements.” At the time, Baldwin said: “It should be noted that when the headquarters was built in 2010, residents did not have access to The Hop transit system. Downtown residents now have access to this transportation system, so the effects of this consolidation have been mitigated.” That Hop route was cut from the system in 2017, leaving no public transportation to the new headquarters.
Installed a “call box” at North Precinct in lieu of a 24-hour desk officer.
Management overhaul
In addition making to the police changes while interim city manager, Baldwin enacted a number of sweeping management and financial changes that were met with mixed reactions.
The biggest and most controversial was transferring $1.67 million in solid waste fund reserves into the city’s general fund, saying it would limit the possibility of a credit downrating as the city’s operation fund reserves cratered. A resident at the time called it “moving deck chairs on the Titanic.”
The council approved the transfer in December 2016 during the run-up to a management audit of the city’s finances that was approved in April 2017 and eventually completed in August 2017. The audit found limited controls on the city’s financial transfer policy and a systematic deficit of long-term financial planning among multiple generations of city administrators.
Within weeks of his interim appointment, Baldwin also proposed:
A citywide personnel review aimed at eventually eliminating vacant positions throughout the city enterprise. That initiative was the first step in eliminating 25 vacant police positions in September 2017.
Halting the city’s fleet replacement fund, a stand-alone program that drew from the city’s other funds to help pay for vehicle replacement. The program was the focus of the management audit that showed the city had lax policies surrounding that program that prevented certain capital funds to be used specifically for vehicles within that fund.
Restructuring the city’s support services division, which covered fleet, building, custodial and printing services. The department was significantly pared down. Support Services director Stu McLennan’s position was cut and he was let go in late 2016.
Moving city leadership wholesale from its current building at 101 N. College St. to the Killeen Arts and Activities Center at 801 N. 4th St. While some of the city’s functions did move to that facility, the wholesale move was halted by Olson soon after his hiring.
Police chief
Prior to his run in city management, Baldwin headed the Killeen Police Department for 12 years — a time in which the city’s population boomed and reported crimes increased.
After just two years as chief, Baldwin was a cheerleader for the council’s controversial decision in October 2006 to purchase land for a new police headquarters in a lightly populated corner of south Killeen, far away from the city’s existing HQ in downtown and population center.
The initial cost of the new facility, which was dedicated in May 2010, was $27 million.
At the time, Baldwin said the new facility would result in a morale boost for officers and a higher quality of work.
“It will allow us to be better at what we do, not only today but in the future,” Baldwin said.
But in the last few years of Baldwin’s tenure, as funding became increasingly tight, the city saw a boom in violent crime that led the city’s crime rate to nearly double the national average in 2017, according to the FBI.
2017 also marked the deadliest year on record for KPD since 1991, with 18 criminal homicides on record.
That spike in crime coincided with a dismal year for solved cases, with KPD reporting a 15 clearance rate in 2017, nearly 40 percent below the national average.
With the hiring of new police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble in September 2017, the department has reported across-the-board decreases in violent crime and is working to tackle the department’s unusually low clearance rates.
What’s next?
Although Baldwin said Tuesday he is not currently applying for a new position, he left the possibility open.
“That could change if the right opportunity comes along,” Baldwin said in an email.
According to FME News Service, Baldwin was the runner-up in March 2017 for the role of village administrator of Salado before deciding to remain with the city of Killeen.
“In the end, it was a matter that Killeen needed Dennis to remain as deputy city administrator,” Salado Mayor Skip Blancett wrote on a blog post at the the time, according to FME. “Dennis, knowing the Killeen problems, felt that was where he needed to be.”
When he formally retires Jan. 31, Baldwin will be the second upper manager who has retired over the course of a year after Deputy City Manager Ann Farris retired in January.
On Friday, municipal headhunter Strategic Government Resources posted a job listing for Baldwin’s position, listing the starting salary at $140,000 with a $3,000 car allowance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.