It’s been a busy 18 months for the city of Killeen’s top investigator.
Nearly a year and a half into his tenure, city auditor Matthew Grady is hip deep in a review of the city’s Animal Services Department after his findings from a review of the Killeen Civic and Conference Center’s mixed beverages operation were released April 26.
Grady told the Herald last week he was looking at Animal Services after a planned audit of the city’s now-defunct red light camera fund fell through after the program was abandoned in May 2017.
“It wasn’t in my original plan, but it’s something that everyone (management, council, and citizenry) agrees needs to be looked at,” Grady said.
As city auditor, Grady takes direction from the Killeen City Council and the council’s standing audit committee, which is comprised of Mayor Jose Segarra, Councilmen Jonathan Okray and Juan Rivera and residents Bob Blair and James “Jack” Ralston.
With a new council sworn in Tuesday, a new member will take the place of Okray, who termed off the council after six years of service.
Grady, who started with the city in January 2017, is a certified forensic accountant and a former junior auditor with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Grady said he is currently working on developing specific targets for next fiscal year’s series of audits as the council prepares for annual budget talks in June.
“If there are areas where there are known problems, I shouldn’t be wasting my time looking at areas that are functioning well,” Grady said on his auditing strategy. “Ideally, my audits will be helpful to the city manager in making the decisions, difficult or otherwise that he has to make.”
Grady was hired by the council as discussions over a management audit of the city’s past finances was being negotiated. That review, completed in August, found past mismanagement of city funds and a lax framework of internal financial controls in previous administrations.
Grady, who functioned as the city’s liaison to the outside auditing firm, Houston-based McConnell & Jones, said he was constantly in the process of keeping the city on track with some of the audit’s recommendations. Grady told the Herald he was piecing together his work plan for fiscal year 2019 and would possibly tackle some of the audit’s “areas of interest” if warranted.
“If we hadn’t had the management audit, I would probably be hip deep in those issues now, and would have time for little else,” Grady said. “It is still incumbent upon me to follow up with the city manager, and keep the Audit Committee up to date on the status of the report’s recommendations.”
As a council employee outside of the city’s administrative structure, Grady said independence was crucial to his job — and felt the council and city manager were giving him the leeway he needs to do it.
“Independence is something that’s drilled into an auditor’s head from their first day on the job, mainly because your integrity as an auditor depends in large part on your ability to provide an objective analysis,” Grady said. “The minute you’re perceived as carrying someone else’s water, your usefulness as an objective arbiter is pretty much shot. So it’s something, as an auditor that you have to be constantly mindful of.”
