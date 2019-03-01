Killeen’s assistant city manager and former police chief is heading into retirement after 35 years as a city employee.
The city of Killeen honored Baldwin with a retirement reception Thursday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.
About 80 city employees, elected officials, friends and family members came to wish Baldwin well on his last day of work.
When asked before the event why he was retiring now, Baldwin quickly answered, “Thirty-five years. That’s a long time at any one location.”
He thought about retiring after 20 years, and then again a few years ago. But now he says he’s ready for the next chapter in his life.
“I just need a little break, spend some time with the family, and I think 35 gives me that opportunity,” Baldwin said.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra was among those who praised Baldwin during the reception, presenting him with a plaque honoring his years of service.
“I just want to say on behalf of the City Council and the city, we just thank you,” Segarra said. “Especially me. Since I (came) on the City Council in 2012 ... I always have turned to you for help.”
Baldwin began his career as a police officer, joining the Killeen Police Department in 1984.
He worked his way up the ranks until being selected as police chief in 2004.
His 12 years as police chief weren’t always smooth. As Killeen’s population grew, so did the crime rate.
Some residents were upset over the city’s 2006 decision to build a new police headquarters in south Killeen, a decision Baldwin supported.
In 2016, Baldwin stepped away from his role as police chief to become Killeen’s interim city manager. The city was facing an $8 million budget shortfall and Baldwin immediately began making changes he said would save money and increase efficiency. Some of the changes, especially those connected to the operation of the police department, were not popular and drew protests from city residents.
“Yeah, there were some tough decisions,” Baldwin said, reflecting on his roles as police chief and interim city manager. “But ... I don’t think you make everybody happy across the board on any one decision. You do what you think is right.”
When Ron Olson became city manager a few months later, Baldwin was appointed assistant city manager to help with the transition.
The position was only supposed to last a few months. Baldwin even began looking for another job, since state law prevented him from returning to his role as police chief.
He applied for the position of village administrator in Salado in March 2017, but withdrew that application and continued working in Killeen.
The City Council decided to keep Baldwin in the position later that year.
Baldwin submitted his retirement letter to the city manager last October. In the letter, he praised Olson for giving him the chance to learn about city management and offered his best wishes to Olson, the community, and the city of Killeen.
“I think everybody has pulled that wagon just as hard as me,” Baldwin said of the city leaders he’s worked with, “and perhaps harder at times. I’m just happy to have known them, worked around them, and experienced that throughout the last 35 years.
“My goal is to leave it better than when I found it,” Baldwin said of his tenure in Killeen. “And I think in each of the cases that I have.”
Baldwin, 59, isn’t sure what he’ll do next beyond spending time with his family. “Will I do something else? I might. I’m still young enough to do it. But that’s going to be a choice I make later on.”
Hilary Shine, Killeen’s director of communications, became emotional just before welcoming Baldwin to the podium for his final remarks.
“You wore three stars as police chief, but when you came to City Hall you were five stars, and we achieved a lot under you,” Shine said, her voice catching.
Baldwin offered his thanks to everyone who came to the reception, saying the city would always be in his thoughts. He also thanked his family for their patience and understanding during his 35 years of public service.
One person who’s very happy Baldwin is stepping away for a while is his wife Cindy.
When asked if she was pleased about his decision to retire, she smiled and nodded. And though they are still discussing what will happen in the future, Cindy Baldwin says she knows one thing she’s looking forward to.
“Just spending more time with him.”
