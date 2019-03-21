A boil water notice has been issued Thursday morning for properties located at 2301 and 2303 Watercrest Road and 1411 Wales Drive in Killeen, according to a 9 a.m. news release from the city.
Replacement of a fire hydrant caused the water outage. Once service is restored, all water should be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties have been notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
The boil water notice issued March 18 for properties located at 183, 216, 357, 359 and 405 Grove Drive and 103, 120 and 275 Meadow Lane has been lifted effective Thursday morning.
City crews completed repairs and restored water service. Water quality tests have been completed and normal water usage may resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.