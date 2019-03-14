Two boil water notices remain in effect for parts of Killeen Thursday morning.
The city issued a boil water notice about 12:30 p.m. Monday for properties at 3502, 3504, 3602 and 3620 E. Central Texas Expressway when construction led to the relocation of a water main that services the properties.
A separate notice was issued at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday for properties located at 700 Rebecca Lynn Lane and 9910 to 10203 Taylor Renee Drive after a water leak required service to be turned off during repairs.
Once water service is restored, affected properties must boil all water until further notice for all means of consumption, to include washing hands, brushing teeth, drinking, cooking or making ice.
