The Killeen branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will have new officers starting Jan. 1.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie was elected president, replacing Samuel Powell, who will now serve as first vice president.
Driver-Moultrie is also the foundation director of Metroplex Health Systems, making her no stranger to leadership roles.
“The new officers, executive committee and members are ready to roll up our sleeves and be about the work of the NAACP through civic engagement, education, health and economic empowerment,” Driver-Moultrie said. “We look forward to working in collaboration with our community partners/civic organizations, surrounding communities and on the blueprint set forth by our national and state leadership.”
Delise Coleman will serve as second vice president, while Will Coleman was elected secretary, and Larry Holly was elected assistant treasurer during a Nov. 26 meeting.
The Killeen branch was formed in 1970 when a group of seven residents met to discuss the closure of Marlboro Elementary School. The district had deemed the school “racially unbalanced,” prompting the group to seek assistance from the NAACP Regional and Field Office.
Those seven regiments were officially charged as an NAACP Committee and tasked with organizing the Killeen branch, which now has 212 members.
