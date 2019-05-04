Cancer patients can expect a more modern treatment with reduced wait times and an updated environment at the Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center in Killeen.
To better serve patients and their families, the medical facility renovated its radiation oncology area, including a newly upgraded linear accelerator that provides targeted cancer treatments.
The renovations were revealed during a tour and ceremony at the center, 2207 S. Clear Creek Road, on Wednesday.
Dr. Niloyjyoti Deb, a radiation oncologist and chairman of Central Texas Radiation Oncology for Baylor Scott & White, was excited about the high-quality treatment it allows patients to receive.
“I am very proud to say that the cancer treatment that we offer here in this place is second to none in the whole country, in the whole world,” he said.
According to Deb, Baylor Scott & White invested over $3 million to improve its cancer center and implement the new linear accelerator.
The high-tech machine provides a modern approach of radiation therapy, which treats the affected area with high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors.
According to Deb, the new equipment can treat “any kind of cancer, anywhere in the body.”
While the linear accelerator could also be used to take diagnostic images during the therapy session, it is strictly used for treatments.
“This machine … is probably 200 times more powerful than the ones you see in a radiology department,” Deb said.
The Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center has been a trusted health facility for local patients for several years. The new technology simply replaced an older generation of equipment and makes the treatments more comfortable for patients.
While studies show that radiation therapy is a successful approach to reduce cancer in many cases, it also comes with significant risks and side effects.
“Radiation is radiation,” Deb said. “What we try to do with the new machine is to reduce the side effects.”
To do so, the physicians on sight target the cancerous area, while sparing the healthy structure of the patient’s body.
“With the new machine treatment with less side effects is possible,” Deb said.
Patients can also expect more availability and a faster throughput, since the updated linear accelerator works quicker.
“Just like newer cars are faster than old ones,” Deb said. “It treats patients in a shorter amount of time, which means there are more openings available on this machine than on the previous one.”
Depending on the kind and complexity of cancer, treatments can range from two to 40 minutes. According to Deb, patients of all age can be treated with radiation therapy.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra visited the Cancer Center for an official tour of the renovated treatment area and thanked the staff for their services they provide.
He considered the high standard of medical care not only an advantage for each individual patient but also for the city itself.
“People are moving here because of the health care that we have in our community,” he said. “We have so many great hospitals, so many health care centers … if you don’t have those in the community, people have to go somewhere else.”
Radiation therapy can be a time-consuming, containing of daily sessions for up to six weeks.
“For something like that, you want the radiation facility as close to your house as possible,” Deb said. “That is our advantage. You get the best cancer treatment care in the country right here in front of your doorstep … And with the new machine, we are going to do that safer, faster and with less side effects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.