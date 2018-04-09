The only Killeen City Council candidate with an outstanding state-mandated personal finance report turned the form in before the Thursday deadline, according to Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine.
Due to a miscommunication between the city secretary and Shine, the personal finance disclosure report for Placidio J. Rivera was not forwarded to the Herald on Friday. Rivera, therefore, was incorrectly noted in a Saturday Herald article as the only candidate who had not submitted that form.
According to a copy forwarded to the Herald on Monday, the city received Rivera’s report Feb. 26, freeing him from possible criminal or civil penalties for filing late.
According to Texas Election Code guidelines, candidates for office must submit a personal finance disclosure report 30 days before an election and campaign contributions reports 30 and eight days before an election. Alternatively, candidates can sign a modified reporting declaration — if the candidate expects to raise or spend less than $500 — and avoid filing contribution reports.
On Monday, Shine forwarded the contributions reports for incumbent Councilman Juan Rivera and incumbent Mayor Jose Segarra, who submitted the forms two business days after the Thursday deadline.
Bruce Bynum, a council candidate, submitted a modified reporting declaration Monday.
In his report, Rivera did not list from whom he received contributions or outline any expenditures.
By state law, candidates who receive single donations under $50 do not need to disclose the source of that payment. Rivera did not list any of his contributions as $50 or less.
Segarra reported $650 in monetary political contributions during the filing period and $360.43 in cash on hand.
Like Rivera, Segarra did not list his contributors or explain the discrepancy between his expenditures and cash on hand.
Mayoral candidate Jimmy Parker has still not filed the 30-day report, Shine said.
According to Ian Steusloff, general counsel with the Texas Ethics Commission, refusing to file the state-mandated financial reports could leave candidates open to a maximum fine of $5,000 or misdemeanor criminal charges. Despite those possible penalties, Steusloff said filing deadline violations are not uncommon for local candidates.
“It’s not unusual, and it does happen regularly throughout the state,” Steusloff said Monday. “Sometimes it’s because people are unaware of the law or they get incorrect information.”
Real property owners in the city of Killeen can file a civil complaint with the commission or a criminal complaint with the district attorney’s office.
Steusloff said penalties are assessed on a case-by-case basis and rely on a number of factors.
The election for three at-large City Council seats and the mayoral seat will take place May 5. Early voting in the election opens April 23 and ends May 2.
For more information, visit www.kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.