Four candidates for the May 5 Killeen municipal elections — including two incumbents — did not file 30-day campaign finance reports with the city, leaving themselves open to possible criminal or civil penalties.
According to city records, Killeen at-large City Council candidates Bruce Bynum and Juan Rivera and mayoral candidates Jimmy Parker and Jose Segarra did not file finance reports required by state law 30 days before an election by Friday.
Council candidates Patsy Bracey and Brockley Moore turned their forms in Friday, a day after the Thursday deadline.
Campaign finance disclosure reports outline how a candidate for office raises and spends money during a run for office. Per state law and Texas Ethics Commission guidelines, local candidates must submit disclosure forms 30 and eight days before a contested election.
On Thursday, the city forwarded copies of the reports for council candidates Mellisa Brown, Den’Mica Eugene, Leo Gukeisen, Tolly James Jr., Gregory Johnson, Hugh “Butch” Menking, Placidio J. Rivera and Kenny Wells and mayoral candidates Hal Butchart and Holly Teel.
Mayoral candidate Arturo Cortez filed a “modified reporting” declaration, which exempts candidates from filing reports if they plan to raise or spend less than $500 during their campaign.
Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said Friday the four candidates had neither filed a report nor modified reporting declaration.
According to state guidelines, private citizens can pursue criminal or civil charges against candidates for not meeting the state’s filing deadlines.
Those options include:
Filing a criminal complaint with the district attorney,
Filing a civil complaint with the Texas Ethics Commission.
Filing a civil action against a candidate or officeholder for violations of Title 15 of the Texas Election Code.
On Thursday, candidates were also required to file personal finance disclosure forms outlining sources of income and real estate and stock holdings.
Only one candidate — Placidio J. Rivera — did not file that form with the city. The penalties for not filing a personal finance form and campaign finance forms are the same, according to the commission.
Campaign finance
Of the 10 council candidates who filed, former Killeen Councilman Brockley Moore reported the most funds raised with $8,800 in monetary and in-kind political contributions and $4,000 in cash on hand.
Of that total, Moore reported $5,400 in contributions of less than $50. By state law, filers do not need to disclose the identities of contributors who donate less than $50 to a campaign.
Moore reported $4,000 in expenditures in two payments to Willow Spring Elementary School and Bellaire Elementary School for “character traits” and reading support.
Patsy Bracey reported no contributions and no cash on hand. Bracey spent $620 during the filing period.
Leo Gukeisen reported $111.01 in contributions with no cash on hand. Gukeisen spent $111.01 during the filing period.
Mellisa Brown reported $90 in contributions with no cash on hand. Brown spent $448.03 during the filing period.
Den’Mica Eugene reported $560 in contributions with $72.48 in cash on hand. Eugene spent $487.52 during the filing period.
Tolly James Jr. reported $380 in contributions with $310.97 in cash on hand. James spent $347.96 during the filing period.
Councilman Gregory Johnson reported $1,770 in contributions with $1,010 in cash on hand. Johnson spent $759.23 during the filing period.
Johnson’s monetary contributions include $250 from Killeen Realtor Michael Linneman and $100 from 2018 Bell County Commissioner candidate Louie Minor.
Hugh “Butch” Menking, a former Killeen school board member and financial planner, reported $2,429 in contributions during the filing period with $2,054.77 in cash on hand. Menking spent $5,747.75 during the filing period.
Menking reported a $100 contribution from Killeen school member Corbett Lawler, $100 from former Killeen Economic Development Corporation President Pat Kaufman and $200 from former Killeen mayor and Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board member Allen Cloud.
Placidio J. Rivera reported $1,005 in contributions with $21.77 in cash on hand. Rivera spent $841.46. According to his filing, Rivera reported $340 in contributions from himself and his wife.
Kenny Wells reported no contributions with no cash on hand. Wells spent $5,000 during the filing period.
Of the mayoral candidates who filed, Holly Teel reported the most funds raised with $45 in total contributions and $45 in cash on hand. Teel spent $2,826.30 during the filing period.
Hal Butchart reported no contributions and no expenditures during the filing period with no cash on hand.
WCID No. 1
The two incumbents for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors election filed their 30-day reports while the newcomer in the race has still not filed.
Richard “Dick” Young, a former Killeen council member, said he did not file Thursday because he was unaware he had to submit a report if he did not raise or spend any money.
“I was under the impression if I raised no money and I spent no money then I don’t have to do anything,” he said. “It wasn’t my intention.”
Young said he intended to file his report Monday.
Allen Cloud and Mike Miller, who are running against Young for two at-large board seats, both filed their reports, but it’s unclear exactly when those reports were received or who the filing authority is for district elections.
District general manager Ricky Garrett forwarded copies of the reports to the Herald Friday. A photocopy of Miller’s report showed the district received the form by fax at 11:53 a.m. Friday — three minutes after the Herald requested copies from the district.
On Cloud’s report, there is no “received by” date written on the form, making it unclear whether his report was received by the deadline.
Both Cloud and Miller reported no contributions during the filing period. Cloud reported $446 in spending.
