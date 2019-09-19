Hundreds of people were dressed in their finest business attire on Thursday night at the 86th annual Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce banquet at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

Each year, the chamber hosts the ballroom banquet for guests and representatives from local businesses, as well as from Fort Hood, to enjoy an evening of celebration. The organization recognized the Large and Small Businesses of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year and the Welcome Council Member of the Year.

