The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host a Public Policy Council Luncheon featuring Brad Buckley, Representative for Texas House District 54, on July 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Texas College.
Rep. Buckley will give a legislative update and answer questions at the end of his talk.
Space is limited and advance registration is required no later than July 24.
Cost for chamber members is $40; non-members is $50; tables of 8 are $450.Register at bit.ly/2LSIlK2 or by calling 254.526.9551.
For additional information, contact Heather at heather@killeenchamber.com.
Staff Reports
