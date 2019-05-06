Locals will hear from top officials in the law enforcement profession during a Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce public safety forum Tuesday.
The discussion will be from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at Grace Christian Center, 1401 Elms Road, Killeen.
Speakers will include Killeen Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble.
According to police officials, in 2018, crime numbers have reduced significantly; murder declined by 61%, rape by 22%, vehicle theft by 56%, robbery by 54% and aggravated assault by 52%.
The total number of reported crime citywide dropped to 3,922 last year, compared to 5,227 in 2017.
Killeen had 22 homicides in 2017, with 18 being investigated as murders. The year was considered the city’s deadliest in 22 years.
Kimble, hired in September 2017, has touted the drop in crime at previous meetings.
Before coming to Central Texas, Kimble served 20 years with the Fayetteville Police Department and then was police chief for Spring Lake, North Carolina.
For more information, email caity@killeenchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.