City crews have begun replacing speed limit signs on Elms Road between State Highway 195 and Clear Creek Road, according to a Killeen news release.
The full stretch will now be a consistent 35 mph rather than variable speed limits. School zones will remain 20 mph when active.
The new signs will be marked by flags for two weeks to help motorists adjust.
The city of Killeen asks motorists to be alert when driving in this area and to obey the new speed limit for the safety of other drivers and pedestrians.
(1) comment
Public Works road dept. THANK YOU! It will be nice to drive and watch for kids without constantly remembering what the speed is.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.