Construction on a controversial chemical plant in the Killeen Business Park is well underway as workers appeared to have much of the facility’s outer walls erected Friday.
MGC Pure Chemical America’s superpure hydrogen peroxide plant was approved through a performance agreement with the Killeen Economic Development Corporation in July 2017. The plant will produce a chemical used to clean semiconductor parts.
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Vice President Phyllis Gogue deferred questions on the plant’s construction progress to the company. An MGC representative could not be reached by phone or email Monday.
Under the terms of the agreement, KEDC agreed to reimburse MGC for up to $486,000 in property tax payments; oblige the city to waive $20,000 in city tap, platting and permitting fees; pay closing costs up to $10,000; offer $224,000 in job creation grants; and reimburse MGC for up to $500,000 in infrastructure improvements, among other incentives.
In return, the plant is obligated to hire 28 positions with an average salary of $66,600, make a capital investment of about $23 million for its 20,000-square-foot original facility, and create an additional 28 jobs and make an additional $20 million investment if the facility expands.
Most recently, the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved combining two parcels of land that will house the plant at the Killeen Business Park.
The commission voted to approve the replat that combined about 25 acres of land to streamline construction permitting,
