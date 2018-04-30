Killeen resident Sheri Wall won a bronze medal in a Wishing Shelf Book Awards competition for independently published authors.
Wishing Shelf Book Awards is an international web-based competition with several categories.
“An Omelet for Evan” was placed in the preschool picture book category. Fifteen age-appropriate judges from six different United Kingdom schools ranked her book and provided constructive feedback.
Wall has published four children’s books since June and has received international praise for her rhythmic writing style and vibrant illustration choices.
The support of the author’s friends encouraged her to publish her books, she said.
And her family contributed by helping to format her books, inspire ideas for books, and gently urge her to promote her books.
Wall’s husband, Marty Wall, helped fund “A Matter of Rhyme” and find an illustrator. “A Matter of Rhyme” celebrates rhythmic reading and features Sheri Wall’s books.
“My husband is my biggest supporter. He told me ‘spend what you want. I can’t think of a better investment than you,’” said Sheri Wall “My husband listens to many podcasts and told me about a website that helps writers find illustrators.”
Upwork.com is a website where writers can post a synopsis of their projects and illustrators can apply. The Walls reviewed several applications and decided on Illona Stuijt, a Dutch illustrator now living in Mexico.
“We’ve never met her. It’s all digital communication. We sent her a picture of Evan and basic elements of our house. The staircase in my book was inspired by my staircase at home.” Stuijt was able to deliver bright, cheerful illustrations for “An Omelet for Evan” that were also economical as illustration costs can vary greatly.
Wall loves Stuijt’s work and their diverse backgrounds have led to interesting images in Wall’s books.
For example, Stuijt drew candles in a Christmas tree for “A Christmas Cookie Exchange.” Candles are not common on American Christmas trees.
The image surprised Wall, but she decided to keep it in her third book since it was unique.
Their web-based collaboration caught Tracy Lawson’s attention. Tracy is a young adult thriller and history author with several awards for her work.
Last summer, Wall and Lawson met at a local author fair hosted by the Harker Heights library. Wall went to the fair because a friend saw the event being advertised and suggested she sign up for a table.
“We connected and she had great feedback for my book. She said I should keep doing it” said Wall “I noticed the Wishing Shelf Book Award on one of her books. She encouraged me to join the competition because it’s one of the most informative and affordable competitions.”
Today, self-published authors have access to multiple web-based competitions, but most of the competitions do not send feedback.
Contestants that are not finalists can pay an extra fee for judge comments. Since the judges are age appropriate, their opinions are essential, Wall said.
Wall sells digital and soft-cover copies of her work. Kindle and Nook users can purchase two digital books on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Soft-cover books are available on both websites and McWha Bookstore in Belton.
She can also by contacted through amatterofryhme.com, Facebook, and Instagram for custom books.
Wall said she enjoys creating stories that encourage kids to read aloud.
When she hits her golden years, she said she wants to travel the United States with her husband in their refurbished school bus. The two plan to sell her books across the country.
The Walls have two adult sons, Kyle and Evan. Wall is working on a book about Kyle and his childhood cat.
May is National Egg Month and National Get Caught Reading Month. Families can celebrate both with “An Omelet for Evan,”
