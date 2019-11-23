Feed event

Volunteers at the Feed the 5,000 drive-through food bank load food into a car Saturday night in the parking lot of Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen. Church officials said they were prepared to give food to 20,000 people.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Thousands of cars lined up as much as four hours early to get food Saturday during the fourth annual drive-through feed event at Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen.

As the event began, the line of cars was backed up to at least the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard. 

