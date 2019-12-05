Bazaar

Decorations for the Christmas bazaar sit on a table at the Parish Activity Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen on Thursday.

 Hunter King | Herald

The Christmas spirit will be alive and well at a Killeen Catholic church on Saturday.

St. Joseph Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society is hosting its 51st Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Parish Activity Center, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

