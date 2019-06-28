Excellent Covenant Powerhouse Ministries evangelism ministry will host a drive through prayer request Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
With the drive through prayer request, visitors can come as they are and stay in their car. Church members will offer prayer on the spot.
This event is open to the public and those who are in need of prayer for any life circumstances they are going through.
Excellent Covenant Powerhouse Ministry is at 4103 Zephyr Road in Killeen.
For more information, call 254-699-6920, go to the website: www.ecpowerhouse or email office@ecpowerhouse.org.
