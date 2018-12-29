Some drivers who passed through Killeen Saturday received warm welcomes to heat them up on a frigid morning.
For about two hours, Excellent Covenant Powerhouse Ministries Evangelism ministry hosted drive-thru prayer requests Saturday in the church parking lot at 4103 Zephyr Road. Nearly 10 affiliates of the church held signs and waived for anybody to pull in for a blessing.
Visitors of the drive-thru prayer event were able to stay huddled in their car as church members prayed for them outside their window, though some were persuaded to brave the cold, park their car and step out to interact with the staff.
The drive-thru prayer service began at the church a year ago, said Sabrina Griffin with the church. She said it was thought of as a brand new way to reach out to those in the area. One pastor with the church first suggested it after seeing a similar event at a church in Germany, Griffin said.
General themes for the drive-thru prayer service alternate, according to Griffin. A previous drive-thru centered around praying for those affiliated with the military, she said.
“People come through, some get out with the fellowship,” Griffin said. “Today has basically been healing, family and finances. Every time we do it, it’s something different.”
Scotty Paige saw several cars come through Saturday morning, many of which brought whole families the church could pray over. It was Paige’s fourth time volunteering in a drive-thru prayer event.
“That’s the good thing about it,” Paige said. “We get a chance to pray for families as well. That’s a blessing for us.”
For more information, call 254-699-6920, go to the website at www.ecpowerhouse.com or send an email to office@ecpowerhouse.org.
