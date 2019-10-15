The foundation has been poured for the main sanctuary of the new 17-acre “worship campus” for Faith Point Church on Stagecoach Road in Killeen.
The church is constructing a 500-seat, 15,000-square-foot auditorium and other facilities, including a day-care center, counseling center, athletic center, baseball field and amphitheater with 750 seats. The four permits for construction of the new church have a total value of $4.86 million.
