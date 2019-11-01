Kathy Davis

Killeen City Attorney Kathy Davis

The Temple City Council will consider appointing Killeen City Attorney Kathryn Davis to serve as city attorney for the City of Temple.

The Temple council will discuss the appointment at its Nov. 7 meeting.

