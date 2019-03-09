With a short agenda, the Killeen City Council will meet Tuesday to finalize decisions concerning issues heard at last week’s workshop.
The council will vote to approve the city’s appointment of presiding and alternate judges for the May 4 election as well as approve the cancellation of the election for District 1, where incumbent Shirley Fleming is unopposed.
The council is also expected to vote whether to approve a construction contract with Insituform Technologies to rehabilitate 15,573 feet of wastewater line.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.