The Killeen City Council is moving forward in considering implementing impact fees.
On Tuesday the council — with a unanimous vote — set its first public hearing date on the topic for Aug. 27.
The charge is a one-time fee billed to developers, not residents or businesses, to recover infrastructure costs associated with a new development.
According to the American Planning Association, “the fees are advance cash payments and based on a calculation derived from the cost of the facility and the nature and size.”
Religious structures and school districts are exempted from impact fees. The fees do not apply for maintenance of existing infrastructure, according to state law.
Danielle Singh, executive director of public works, gave an update which included an overview of an upcoming impact fee study.
The analysis will highlight projections with population and employment rates along with how the fees may be “consistent with Killeen’s Future Land Use Plan.” The final draft is expected to release through the city’s website around Aug. 30.
Later this month, according to Singh, the public can view the first draft of the Land Use Assumptions and Impact Fee Capital Improvements Plan on the city’s website.
“We plan on having it available approximately 30 days before the first public hearing,” Singh said.
The city began discussing impact fees in 2010, according to Hilary Shine, the city’s executive director of communications. The City Council approved the implementation of the costs in August 2016 as the town looked for new sources of revenue to help pay for new road and water-sewer infrastructure.
In the fall of 2018, council members appointed 15 applicants to a Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, a state-mandated committee tasked with determining the boundaries and rules for the implementation of impact fees.
The Killeen Public Works Department is working with Fort Worth-based engineering consulting firm Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. “as its impact fee advisory committee,” according to Singh.
Shine said impact fees could recover more than $40 million over 10 years for future road, water, and sewer projects.
In other matters, the council voted unanimously on an agreement with the Central Texas Council of Governments, approving a $10,000 grant for a household hazardous waste event.
The City of Killeen Recycling Operations Division will host the annual event on July 20 as “a safe means to dispose of a variety of caustic, corrosive, poisonous, and toxic materials commonly used in the home.”
The July 20 event will allow the citizens from the seven-county CTCOG region to participate.
The council also discussed:
A resolution adopting a Phase II Stormwater Management Plan to comply with the 2019 Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System general permit for small municipal separate storm sewer system operators,
A resolution authorizing an Interlocal Agreement with the Killeen Independent School District for the KISD Fire Academy,
A resolution approving the annual renewal of a maintenance agreement with Superion to host the financial enterprise software,
A resolution authorizing the expenditure of city funds in excess of $50,000 to COBAN Technologies, Inc. for new video systems and repairs to existing systems for the police department for its interview rooms,
A resolution authorizing the expenditure of city funds in excess of $50,000 for police equipment and uniforms, and
A resolution authorizing the acceptance of the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Crisis Assistance Program grant through the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division.
