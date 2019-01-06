By Katelyn Robertson
Killeen Daily Herald
In what the council hopes to be the last meeting in its temporary quarters, the Killeen City Council has quite the agenda for Tuesday’s workshop.
At the top of the list for the council workshop at 5 p.m. Tuesday, is voting rights.
The regional water district is asking the council to support its quest to end elections for Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board members.
The water district sets water rates for its customers and has the power to levy taxes or otherwise charge customers for its growth. For example, Killeen is paying for some $30 million of a nearly $46.1 million water treatment plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The district does not sell water directly to ratepayers but assigns an operations and maintenance rate and debt service rate to each of its municipal customers to pay for operations and new infrastructure. Those costs are factored into residents’ and businesses’ water bills.
On Dec. 19, the WCID-1 board voted 3-1 to pursue an amendment to its bylaws that would end elections as the boundaries were updated to include all of its wholesale water customers, including Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
Along with expanding the boundaries, the district favored allowing its municipal customers to appoint their own directors rather than conduct a public election.
In other business, the council will review a presentation regarding a food and beverage agreement for the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport. In the past, the airport has had contracts with Subway, Jesters Lounge, Green Beans Coffee and Automatic Chef to provide food and beverage service within the airport.
However, Subway, Jesters Lounge and Green Beans Coffee have all terminated their contracts. The council will hear a proposed agreement for a five-year contract with CCL Ventures, which would bring Blimpie Sandwiches, Kahala Coffee, and bar service.
The council will also discuss the recent naming of the assistant city manager, David Ellison. City manager Ron Olson selected Ellison, who has over 20 years of experience in several cities across the state. However, according to city charter, the council must act to confirm or not confirm the appointment. It will do so at its Jan. 15 meeting.
The council’s Tuesday workshop will be in the Utility Collections Conference Room, 210 W. Avenue C. The council chambers at City Hall are being remodeled and will not be ready in time for Tuesday’s meeting as planned, said city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
She said on Friday that a new completion date should be announced following a Tuesday meeting with the contractor.
