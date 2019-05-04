The Killeen City Council will discuss Tuesday night to either approve or deny an application by Oncor that is seeking to increase its electric distribution rates.
All customers would be impacted in the form of increased rates and charges, however, Killeen’s specific proposed increase is not yet known.
On April 8, 2019, Oncor filed an application for approval to amend its Distribution Cost Recovery Factor.
Killeen is a member of Oncor’s Steering Committee of Cities, a group of municipalities that “efficiently and in a cost effective manner review, and respond to electric issues affecting rates charged in Oncor’s service area,” according to city reports.
City Attorney Cathy Davis stated to City Manager Ron Olson through a staff report that along with the steering committee attorneys, she recommends denying the application.
“Doing so will allow the consultant to fully analyze the filing and for OCSC (the committee) to engage in negotiations with Oncor for a more reasonable adjustment, possibly without the necessity of a full PUC (Public Utilities Commission) hearing,” she stated.
In other business during Tuesday’s workshop, three public hearings will be held — all on zoning ordinances:
SS Springs LLC and Abbott Springs Limited are requesting to rezone approximately 42.3 acres from a local business district to a planned development unit. The properties are addressed as 3700, 3918, 4136, 4354, 4572, 4790 and 4900 Rosewood Drive in Killeen.
Esmeralda Medrano has made a request on behalf of Adolfo Medrano Romero and Claudia Corona De Medrano, to rezone the property located at 58th Street, Killeen from single-family to a two-family residential district.
William R. Dunivan Jr. and Robbie A. Dunivan are requesting to rezone approximately 1.001 acres out of the M.T. Martin Survey, Abstract No. 963 and the William Freer Survey, Abstract No. 517, from a university district with a conditional use permit for a townhouse single-family district to a university district with a conditional use permit for two-family residential district.
The workshop meeting will be held at 101 N. College Street, Killeen, immediately following a 5 p.m. City Council special meeting Tuesday.
Annexation talks at special city council meeting
The special meeting will be held to discuss the status of its annexation process.
On April 8, a divided Killeen City Council voted to move forward with two development companies’ requests for annexation.
Gary Purser is petitioning land adjacent to 5601 Clear Creek Road, which totals approximately 76.459 acres, while WBW Land is seeking the annexation of two tracts of land adjacent to 7501 Chaparral Road, totaling approximately 83.01 acres.
Both annexation petitions were passed with a vote of 4-3.
