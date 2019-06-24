After the Killeen City Council regular meeting Tuesday, a special workshop meeting will be held to start the process to search for a new city manager.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra previously told the Herald he will “get some guidance from the city council on how to go about the process” during the meeting.
“My objective is to have somebody here before our current city manager leaves. But if not, that is fine too,” Segarra said.
Olson announced on June 19 he plans to retire Oct. 1. He is retiring from his city management career, and is not eligible to retire from the city of Killeen because he has not completed at least five years of service.
According to his retirement letter, Olson plans to complete the planning cycle and budget for fiscal year 2019-20 before he retires.
The council meeting starts at 5 p.m, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.