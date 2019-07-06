During its meeting Tuesday night, the Killeen City Council will discuss setting a public hearing date about impact fees — an added construction permit fee the city is in the process of implementing.
Presentation topics will include an overview of an impact fee study and a timeline that states the final vote is slated for Oct. 22.
The analysis will highlight projections with population and employment rates along with how the fees may be “consistent with Killeen’s Future Land Use Plan.” The study is expected to be released to the public through the city’s website on July 12.
Hilary Shine, the city’s executive director of communications, previously told the Herald talks of impact fees began in 2010.
According to the city, impact fees could recover more than $40 million for future road, water and sewer projects.
The City Council approved the implementation of the fees in August 2016 as the city looked for new sources of revenue to help pay for new road and water-sewer infrastructure. The fees cannot be used for maintenance of existing infrastructure, according to state law.
In the fall of 2018, council members appointed 15 applicants to a Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, a state-mandated committee tasked with determining the boundaries and rules for the implementation of impact fees.
The proposed service areas, according to the infrastructure master planning, will be citywide for water and sewer projects and three to four areas for roadway projects with a six-mile limit.
In other matters, the council will discuss:
A resolution adopting a Phase II Stormwater Management Plan to comply with the 2019 Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System,
A resolution authorizing an Interlocal Agreement with Central Texas Council of Governments, approving a $10,000 grant for a household hazardous waste event,
A resolution authorizing an Interlocal Agreement with the Killeen Independent School District for the KISD Fire Academy,
A resolution approving the annual renewal of a maintenance agreement with Superion to host the financial enterprise software,
A resolution authorizing the expenditure of city funds in excess of $50,000 to COBAN Technologies, Inc. for new video systems and repairs to existing systems for the police department,
A resolution authorizing the expenditure of city funds in excess of $50,000 for police equipment and uniforms from Galls, LLC. for the police department, and
A resolution authorizing the acceptance of the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Crisis Assistance Program grant through the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
