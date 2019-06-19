Killeen City Manager Ron Olson announced Wednesday he plans to retire Oct. 1.
Olson is retiring from his city management career, and is not eligible to retire from the city of Killeen because he has not completed at least five years of service, said Executive Director of Communications Hilary Shine.
According to his retirement letter, Olson plans to complete the planning cycle and budget for fiscal year 2019-2020 before he retires.
“This will lay the groundwork for the next city manager and allow them time to create their own plans for the future,” Olson said in his letter.
Olson was hired as city manager in February 2017. He has served as manager for various cities for more than 40 years.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra told the Herald on Wednesday that when Olson was hired “he was at the retirement age, and we got some great years with him.”
Olson, now 70, was 67 when he was appointed by the council.
“He did a fantastic job and put the city in great shape. When I met with him on Monday, he came back from vacation and after talking, we both knew, it’s time. It is time for him to retire,” Segarra said.
In 2017, the council voted 6-1 to approve Olson — formerly the Corpus Christi city manager — and his contract. Councilman Gregory Johnson voted in dissent, saying he was opposed to Olson’s $225,000 annual salary.
Before accepting the position in Killeen, Olson previously served as city manager of Corpus Christi; Middletown, Ohio; Belding, Mich.; West Jordan, Utah; and as deputy city manager of Arlington.
Olson said he hoped the amount of time he was giving the city before his resignation — roughly three and one-half months — would be enough to find a replacement city manager.
The next step, Segarra added, will be to discuss the issue with the City Council in an upcoming workshop meeting. Segarra said he plans to put an item on an upcoming agenda to begin the process of looking for a new city manager.
He said he didn’t have a scheduled date of the workshop.
“We are possibly going forward at looking at hiring an outside recruiting company like we’ve done before. Do a nationwide search. The company we hired Olson through may be who go through again as we found a good quality city manager with them,” Segarra said.
The city hired Olson through Strategic Government Resources, based in Keller, Texas, which specializes in executive recruiting of jobs such as police chief, city manager, finance director and planning director.
Segarra said it is possible for the city to use the company again.
As far as severance pay, Hilary Shine, the city’s executive director of communications, said in an email to the Herald, “due to him resigning and he will not receive severance. He is eligible to receive payment for unused vacation leave but is not eligible to receive unused sick leave. He will receive funds the city has contributed to his deferred compensation account and only the funds he has contributed to the Texas Municipal Retirement System, no City of Killeen contributions.”
The total amount the city contributed to Olson’s deferred compensation account is $40,000.
BUDGET PLANS
The Killeen city manager’s position opened up in 2016 when former City Manager Glenn Morrison retired unexpectedly in April as questions mounted about the city’s finances.
“One of the reasons we brought (Olson) in is his strong financial background,” Segarra said.
There will be no delays in the upcoming FY20 budget as Olson wrote in his retirement announcement letter he will “remain fully engaged in completing the planning cycle and the budget.”
While other cities like Copperas Cove who will have a public budget presentation on July 2, Killeen has not scheduled nor discussed any public presentations of the upcoming budget.
Since Olson became city manager, according to Segarra, council members meet in separate sessions to review budget requests from department heads and budget status.
“The reason we do separate sessions is due to council members’ schedules. We typically have sessions between the city manager and council members; two to three (members) at a time. It’s actually a very effective way for the council to be informed and bring up concerns they have,” he said. “This is not to take away from the public as we do present the same budget status to them in a workshop.”
The budget group sessions are scheduled for Aug. 1 to 2.
Available time slots for council members to select are a morning and afternoon session on Aug. 1 or a morning meeting on Aug. 2.
The meetings are expected to last approximately two hours each.
mbrand@kdnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.