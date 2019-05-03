Killeen City Manager Ron Olson has announced his intent to appoint three new department heads to fill vacancies in the executive director positions for the Information Technology, Public Works and Recreation Services departments.
All three appointments will be discussed at Tuesday’s City Council workshop and considered for confirmation by the council at its May 14 meeting.
“Each of these positions plays a key role in our organization,” said Olson of the group. “I sought and found experienced professionals that I expect to bring strong leadership skills and new ideas to their departments and our organization.”
Willie Resto was selected to be Executive Director of Information Technology. He has more than 20 years of experience in information services, the majority of which is in municipal government. He is currently the chief information officer for the city of Midland. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from DeVry Institute of Technology.
Danielle Singh was chosen to permanently fill the role of executive director of Public Works. She has served in an interim capacity since February and joined the city of Killeen as city Engineer last year. A licensed professional engineer, she brings more than 10 years of experience from both the private and municipal sectors. She earned a bachelor’s in civil engineering from Texas A&M University.
Joe Brown was selected as executive director of Recreation Services, formerly Community Services. He will join Killeen from the city of Copperas Cove where he has been parks and recreation director since 2015. His municipal recreation experience began in 2010 and includes service to Harker Heights and two Ohio cities. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communications from Ohio State University and Arkansas State University respectively.
Pending City Council confirmation, Singh and Brown will assume their roles May 15. Resto is scheduled to begin June 3.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held 5 p.m, at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
