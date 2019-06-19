Killeen City Manager Ron Olson provided his notice of retirement to the City Council today, announcing his plan to retire Oct. 1.
According to his retirement letter, Olson plans to be able to complete the planning cycle and budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 before he retires.
"This will lay the groundwork for the next City Manager and allow them time to create their own plans for the future," Olson said in his letter.
Olson was hired as Killeen City Manager in February 2017. He has served as manager for various cities for more than 40 years.
