Online utility, permits and accounts receivable payments for the city of Killeen will be unavailable today from 5 to 9 a.m. Payments will still be accepted in person and through phone-in systems.
Online and phone-in payments for utility bills, permits and accounts receivable will be unavailable Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Scheduled system maintenance and security upgrades will be performed, and services must be interrupted to complete the work.
Utility payments may be made during these times by utilizing the drop box located at the Utility Collections Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
