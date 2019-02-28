Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen will be revealing its upcoming season at the debut of its newest play, “Steel Magnolias,” tonight.
“The schedule can be printed starting Saturday,” said Eric Shephard, the theater’s consulting executive director, who also runs the community theater in Waco. “Here’s what I can say: there’s some old favorites and some newer works. There are several family-friendly shows, including a well-known Disney musical. We have a show for Black History Month, and we have a play adapted from a film.“
With its new season coming soon, Vive Les Arts Theatre is back in the swing of things since its 2017 announcement that its doors would be closing following a vote from the VLA board.
But instead of closing, the theatre stayed open after its members voted to overturn the board’s decision, and a new board was formed.
“The theatre is doing well, but could of course always do better,” Shephard said. “The theatre is debt-free — as it always has been — and in the black. Ticket sales have been strong, but it will take a while to get them back to former levels.”
Shephard has confidence the new season will help sales.
“Now that the theatre is on solid footing, it will be our job to build on our current success,” Shephard said. “Our next season should continue the trend of upward sales and stronger audience response.”
The theatre also relies on donors to help keep it running.
“One of the ways it was so successful in the past was that it had a very strong donor base,” he said. “That base has eroded a bit in the last few years, and we need to bring it back to where it used to stand. Very few theatres can survive purely on ticket sales, and almost no theatre can build and grow without strong giving. That’s the big challenge: to grow and get better, we have to make the case that VLA is a good investment for Central Texans.”
With prosperity of the theatre in mind, Shephard said he is looking for a VLA executive director.
“The search is continuing, with a little time left for candidates to apply, so we haven’t narrowed the field yet,” he said. “The executive director would be in charge of the whole operation — from marketing and outreach, to fundraising, to day-to-day operations, to oversight of artistic decisions.”
The new hire will have the support of a fully engaged board as well as a transition period and can expect to make the same salary as other qualified executive directors.
Since 2017, VLA and Waco Civic Theatre have teamed up on productions, performing the plays in both cities.
There are hopes for the partnership between VLA and Waco Civic Theatre to continue.
“As for the agreement with Waco Civic, that will remain, though in modified form,” Shephard said. “With the new director, day-to-day management will be based here in Killeen.”
The partnership, a production agreement, meant certain plays would be shared by the two theaters, therefore cutting down on production expenses.
“The production agreement we have generated makes too much sense for both theatres for us to let that go,” Shephard said. “We will continue to plan shows that can run in both cities, and freely share props, costumes and set items so both theatres can produce shows with less investment in single-use items.”
Those interested in applying for the position should log on to the Texas Nonprofit Theatres Inc. website at http://texastheatres.org/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.