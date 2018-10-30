The Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved a 216-unit apartment complex near the western frontage of Rosewood Drive that is part of a 103-acre “gateway project” that will largely pave over the grassy stretch of land south of Interstate 14.
The complex, which includes nine multifamily apartment buildings and a clubhouse, is set to occupy a 31-acre plot west of Rosewood Drive and directly adjacent to a single-family residential neighborhood along Acorn Creek Trail. Sixteen of those acres would be developed, while the remaining 15 acres would be used for green space and trail connectivity, according to a city memo.
The apartments would be accessible by two private drives that empty onto Rosewood and generate an additional 1,436 car trips per day, according to city estimates.
During Tuesday’s public hearings, three residents expressed concerns over increase crime and traffic on what one resident called the “Rosewood raceway.” Councilman Juan Rivera, who said he lived near the area, blamed ineffective traffic lights at the Rosewood/I-14 intersection for frequent collisions and was unconcerned about adding the new vehicle traffic to the road.
“My complaint is Rosewood has no traffic problem; it has a light problem,” Rivera said. “It is incredible how bad it is.”
Council members Rivera, Debbie Nash-King, Hugh “Butch” Menking, Gregory Johnson and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick approved the request in a 5-2 vote. Council members Steve Harris and Shirley Fleming voted in dissent, with Fleming saying she was concerned the three-story complex would not have elevators installed.
The apartment complex is part of a larger “gateway project” on the east and west frontage of Rosewood south of I-14 that received preliminary council approval May 23.
The council voted 5-2 to approve the land’s designation as Planned Development after some council members expressed reservations over the mix of commercial and residential use.
Fleming and Harris voted against that adjustment.
Also on Tuesday the council approved a rezoning request from WB Development for 47 new duplexes and 167 new single-family homes on the eastern frontage of Roy Reynolds Drive across from the Killeen Business Park.
The request will change an undeveloped 45-acre parcel primarily designated for a mobile home park to a planned unit development with multiple residential uses. According to a memo from WB Development, the tentative subdivision would be known as “Patriot Ridge.”
The location of the duplexes are to be determined.
In other business, the council:
Unanimously appointed Fleming and Kilpatrick to the Killeen Economic Development Corporation board, seats previously held by Rivera and Nash-King. The two appointees, alongside Mayor Jose Segarra, will act as voting members on the business attraction entity’s board, which receives funds from the city for operation.
Unanimously approved a $193,700 contract with Kasberg, Patrick & Associates, LLC, to rehabilitate 28,000 feet of water line in northwest Killeen as part of the city’s third phase of the Water Line Rehabilitation Project. The rehabilitation will primarily focus on an area north of Rancier Avenue.
