The Killeen City Council approved an ordinance amendment Tuesday to keep semitrucks from parking within a 500-foot boundary around neighborhoods.
The council amended the city’s current parking ordinance to prevent the parking of 1 ton or heavier trucks within 500 feet of parcels of land zoned residential. The amendment was proposed after the city reviewed its noise abatement policy, according to a council memorandum.
Under the city’s previous ordinance, trucks of that size were prevented from parking on streets adjacent to residential-zoned parcels, creating a patchwork of parking spaces for truck drivers close to neighborhoods.
According to a map presented to the council Tuesday, the amended ordinance will prevent trucks from parking throughout the vast majority of the city with strips of available parking on State Highway 195, Interstate 14 and Clear Creek Road.
The council voted 5-1 with Councilman Gregory Johnson in opposition, saying he had concerns over how the ordinance would be enforced. Councilman Steve Harris was not in attendance.
In other business, the council voted 4-2 to authorize city support for the Killeen Professional Fire Fighters’ Association Fill the Boot Campaign benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The resolution formally authorized city firefighters to help raise funds for the association while on duty. The fire department has been a partner with MDA for 28 years.
Johnson and Councilwoman Shirley Fleming warned that the city’s authorization of support could present a concern for other nonprofit groups seeking partnership with city employees who are paid with public tax money.
This is the first time the city has reviewed firefighters’ involvement with the campaign. Under state law, local governments can authorize city employees to volunteer for campaigns if the organization offers a clear benefit to city residents.
Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick said concerns over the firefighters being injured while campaigning or not being able to respond to an emergency were overblown.
“In 28 years, there has never been a firefighter injured in this cause,” he said. “In 28 years, there has never been a penny taken from the operational budget.”
In other business, the council:
Received a briefing on a drop in violent crime rates during the first three months of 2018. According to Killeen police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble, the department recorded 46 violent incidents in February — the lowest number since at least January 2016.
The chief gave council members the same briefing last week and repeated it at the council’s request.
Approved a $68,403 contract with CivicPlus for a redesign of the city’s website and the development of a mobile app.
The funds for the website renovations are allocated in the FY 2018 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.