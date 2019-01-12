Killeen City Council candidates will be invited to address the public at a candidate forum March 4.
The Killeen Daily Herald and KDHnews sponsor forums and hold them early in the campaign season as a public service. The filing period for local offices begins Wednesday and continues through Feb. 15. The election is May 4.
The March forum, like previous KDH forums, is being planned and moderated by Herald newsroom staff. Questions asked of candidates pertain to local issues. The Herald lets the community and candidates know in advance some subject areas to be covered.
The forum is one of several ways the Herald informs the public about candidates.
Here are the May races the Herald will be covering:
Belton City Council
Belton Independent School District
Central Texas College Board of Trustees
Florence City Council
Florence Independent School District
Harker Heights City Council
Killeen City Council
Killeen Independent School District
Lampasas City council
Lampasas Independent School District
Here are ways the Herald and KDH will provide information on the issues and candidates:
1 - Filing announcements: The Herald will strive to report each person’s official filing. Candidates, please send us a headshot photo to go with the brief announcement that you have filed. Email this to news@kdhnews.com, along with the best phone number to contact you. Please type CANDIDATE in the subject field of the email. Your email and phone number will not be published.
2 - An online mini-bio form for candidates to fill out: Candidates who have filed for office in their official jurisdictions can go to bit.ly.KDHbios and fill out the information form. KDH staff will post these mini-bios daily, during business hours. The forms will be published as written, subject to specified limits on text and adherence to KDH standards on fairness and decency. In other words, candidates should not use this platform to attack others or use profanity.
3 - Multiple news stories: Reporters will contact candidates throughout the campaign period for comments on local issues. This is to help residents learn about candidates’ positions on topics affecting them and to help candidates communicate with the public. Coverage will include campaign finance reports and news developments.
4 - An Election Guide: The Herald will publish an Election Guide on April 21, the Sunday before early voting begins. A list of questions will be emailed to candidates in early April to be returned by April 10. Herald staff will align the Q&A for each race in a manner that best serves readers trying to compare candidates’ answers. Please make sure we have your email address to send questions and your headshot photo to run with answers. Please adhere to the response deadline. The guide takes time to put together.
5 - Videos: The Herald will video Q&A sessions with the candidates and post the interviews. A Herald reporter will ask three questions tailored to the community issues. Please email news@kdhnews.com to set up an appointment for a video interview.
6 - Election night stories: The Herald will cover election results and will seek comments from candidates. Please make sure we have your best contact that night.
7 - Election night live coverage: The Herald will have Facebook Live coverage of election results and will include candidates’ watch parties when possible. If you are having or attending a results-watching party, please let us know.
What: Killeen candidate forum
Who: Killeen Council candidates, District 1, 2, 3, 4
When: The forum will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 4, a Monday. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Where: Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
Seats up for election:
Killeen City Council:
District 1 — incumbent Shirley Fleming
District 2 — incumbent Debbie Nash-King
District 3 — incumbent Jim Kilpatrick
District 4 — incumbent Steve Harris
Killeen ISD Board of trustees:
Trustee — incumbent Corbett Lawler
Trustee — incumbent Susan Jones
Trustee — incumbent Shelley Wells
Harker Heights City Council:
Place 1 — incumbent Hal Schiffman
Place 3 — incumbent Jackeline Soriano Fountain
Belton City Council:
Councilman — incumbent David K. Leigh
Councilman — incumbent John Holmes
Councilman — incumbent Craig Pearson
Belton ISD Board of Trustees:
Area 1 — incumbent Jeff Norwood
Area 2 — incumbent Dr. Rosie Montgomery
Area 3 — incumbent Sue M. Jordan
Area 5 — incumbent Manuel Alcazar
Lampasas City Council:
Mayor — incumbent Misti Talbert
Place 1 — incumbent Delana Toups
Place 2 — incumbent Robert McCauley
Place 6 — incumbent T.J. Monroe
Lampasas ISD Board of Trustees:
Place 4 — incumbent Kirk Whitehead
Place 5 — incumbent David Millican
Florence City Council:
Alderman — incumbent Lisa Ragsdale
Alderman — incumbent Kory Woolverton
Alderman — incumbent Richard Moon
Florence ISD Board of Trustees:
Place 6 — incumbent Jason Earp
Place 7 — incumbent Joshua Atkinson
Central Texas College Board of Trustees:
Place 1 - Jimmy Towers, Chair, Killeen (term ends 2019)
Place 2 - Mari Meyer (Place 2), Vice Chair, Harker Heights (term ends 2019)
Place 3 - Dr. Joe Burns, Copperas Cove (term ends 2019)
Place 5 - Brenda Coley, Killeen (term ends 2019) — she filled unexpired term of Scott Isdale; will have to run again in 2021
THINGS TO KNOW:
The Herald and KDHnews do not endorse candidates.
The news and advertising department are separate.
Your news release should go to the news department. There is no charge.
Here’s the role of the newsroom:
The newsroom’s obligation is to the public.
We report on the issues that affect residents and taxpayers of our communities and seek to convey candidates’ positions to the public.
We seek to treat all candidates fairly. We do not favor candidates or carry their agendas.
We will do our best to balance candidates’ news events without undue play for a particular candidate.
Here is how to contact the news department: via email at news@kdhnews.com or via phone at 254-501-7540. If you have trouble with those contacts, please call or email Managing Editor Rose Fitzpatrick, rosef@kdhnews.com 254-501-7469.
The newsroom does not make decisions about ads.
For advertisements:
The advertising department develops paid ads for its clients. The ad representatives do not make decisions about news coverage.
Here is how to contact the ad department: 254-501-7500 or ad representative Anthony Edwards, aedwards@kdhnews.com, 254-501-7521
DATES, MAY 4, 2019, ELECTION
Jan. 1: First day to apply for ballot by mail (Yes, even though it’s a holiday)
Jan. 16: First day to file for place on general election ballot (for local political subdivisions only)
Feb. 15, at 5 p.m.: Last day to file for place on general election ballot (for local political subdivisions only)
Feb. 15: Last day to order general election or election on a measure
April 4: Last day to register to vote
April 22: First day of voting by early appearance
April 23: Last day to apply for ballot by mail
April 30: Last day to vote early by personal appearance
May 4: Election Day and deadline, at 7 p.m., to receive ballots by mail (unless a late-arriving deadline applies)
